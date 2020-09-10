Efforts are underway on the Greek island of Lesbos to provide shelter for thousands of migrants stranded after a second fire in two days destroyed what was left of their camp.

The Moria camp was home to some13,000 people, many of whom have slept rough on roads and in car parks.

Also on the programme: Belarus opposition activist Maria Kolesnikova says she feared for her life during an attempt to deport her; and a look at how women in Afghanistan are being attacked ahead of peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

(Photo: A migrant moves a burning log as a fire burns at the Moria camp, Credit: REUTERS/Elias Marcou)