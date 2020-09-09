New fire on the Greek island of Lesbos comes just after an earlier blaze destroyed most of the Moria camp.

A new fire has erupted on the Greek island of Lesbos, destroying what was left in the Moria migrant camp which was devastated in an earlier blaze on Wednesday. There are now 13,000 people without shelter. Also: President Trump is accused of deliberately misleading the public over the severity of the pandemic, and European diplomats have been showing solidarity with the last leader of the Belarusian opposition who has not been detained.

(Photo: An aerial view of destroyed shelters following a fire at the Moria camp. Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis)