Fire destroys Greece's largest migrant camp

Moria, a refugee camp on the island of Lesbos, was home to nearly 13,000 people.

It is unclear how the fires began, with some blaming the migrants and others blaming Greek locals. Thousands are now without shelter, including some with confirmed coronavirus infections.

Also in the programme: Local elections in Ethiopia proceed in defiance of federal authorities, threatening to break the country apart; and Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine trial is paused after a participant is hospitalised.

(Photo: A fire burns at the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece, early on Wednesday. Credit: Elias Marcou / Reuters)

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

  Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

