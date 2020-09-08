The Belarus opposition leader reportedly tore up her passport at the Ukrainian border to prevent officials from forcibly expelling her.

Two of Maria’s Kolesnikova’s colleagues, who say they were kidnapped with her, have said that when they arrived at the checkpoint between Belarus and Ukraine, she ripped up her passport and threw away the pieces to stop her deportation. Also: South Africa’s economy shrank by an annualised 51% in the second quarter; and new details have emerged about the online harassment of Mr Khashoggi in the run-up to his killing.

(Photo: Maria Kolesnikova in Minsk, Belarus on the 17 August 2020 Credit: EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH)