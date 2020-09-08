Main content

Maria Kolesnikova ‘ripped up passport’ to avoid expulsion

The Belarus opposition leader reportedly tore up her passport at the Ukrainian border to prevent officials from forcibly expelling her.

Two of Maria’s Kolesnikova’s colleagues, who say they were kidnapped with her, have said that when they arrived at the checkpoint between Belarus and Ukraine, she ripped up her passport and threw away the pieces to stop her deportation. Also: South Africa’s economy shrank by an annualised 51% in the second quarter; and new details have emerged about the online harassment of Mr Khashoggi in the run-up to his killing.

(Photo: Maria Kolesnikova in Minsk, Belarus on the 17 August 2020 Credit: EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Australian journalists flown out of China amid 'diplomatic standoff'

Next

09/09/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.