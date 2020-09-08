Main content

Australian journalists flown out of China amid 'diplomatic standoff'

China has accused a detained Australian journalist of endangering national security, hours after two other Australian reporters left the country for fear of arrest.

Also in the programme: the Belarussian opposition activist, Maria Kolesnikova, has been detained at the border with Ukraine; some reports say she destroyed her passport to avoid being forced into exile. And how has South Africa managed to keep death rates from coronavirus so low?

(Photo: Australian journalists in Shanghai airport. Credit: ABC )

