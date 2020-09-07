A leading opposition figure in Belarus has disappeared. A witness says they saw masked men take Maria Kolesnikova’s mobile phone and push her into a minibus. Also: doctors in Germany say Alexei Navalny is out of an induced coma; and the first formal talks between Afghan officials and the Taliban are expected to begin in Qatar this week.

(Photo: Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova credit: Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)