European leaders have given a curt response to plans by Britain to bring in legislation overriding a key part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Also in the programme: a prominent opposition activist in Belarus is reported to have been taken away by masked men in the capital. We have a special report from Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle east, grappling with conflict, a humanitarian crisis, and now, Covid 19.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street. Credit: EPA)