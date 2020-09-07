Main content
Brexit: British Ministers plan laws overriding part of withdrawal deal
European leaders have given a curt response to plans by Britain to bring in legislation overriding a key part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
Also in the programme: a prominent opposition activist in Belarus is reported to have been taken away by masked men in the capital. We have a special report from Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle east, grappling with conflict, a humanitarian crisis, and now, Covid 19.
(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street. Credit: EPA)
