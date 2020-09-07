Main content

Brexit: British Ministers plan laws overriding part of withdrawal deal

European leaders have given a curt response to plans by Britain to bring in legislation overriding a key part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

European leaders have given a curt response to plans by Britain to bring in legislation overriding a key part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Also in the programme: a prominent opposition activist in Belarus is reported to have been taken away by masked men in the capital. We have a special report from Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle east, grappling with conflict, a humanitarian crisis, and now, Covid 19.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Protesters defy heavy security in Belarus

Next

07/09/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.