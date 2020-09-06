The latest demonstrations in the Belarussian capital Minsk, have seen more than a hundred thousand people turn out on the city's streets to call for the authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, to go. Riot police were out in force. We hear from two protesters. We also have an interview with the foreign minister of Lithuania.

Also in the programme: Airlifts are continuing in California to rescue holidaymakers trapped by an advancing wildfire; and Russia's famous Bolshoi theatre reopens.

(Photo: Protesters are demanding an end to police brutality. Credit: Reuters)