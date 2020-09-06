Main content

Protesters defy heavy security in Belarus

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The latest demonstrations in the Belarussian capital Minsk, have seen more than a hundred thousand people turn out on the city's streets to call for the authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, to go. Riot police were out in force. We hear from two protesters. We also have an interview with the foreign minister of Lithuania.

Also in the programme: Airlifts are continuing in California to rescue holidaymakers trapped by an advancing wildfire; and Russia's famous Bolshoi theatre reopens.

(Photo: Protesters are demanding an end to police brutality. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

New protest in Belarus against Lukashenko amid police crackdown

Next

07/09/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.