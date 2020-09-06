Main content

New protest in Belarus against Lukashenko amid police crackdown

Opponents say Mr Lukashenko rigged the presidential election of 9 August

Protestors gather in Minsk for the latest Sunday of demonstrations against Belarus's longterm autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Also in the programme: Hundreds of people in Hong Kong have defied the authorities to demonstrate against the postponement of elections; and we look at the long term effects that Covid-19 has in some patients.

(Photo: Belarusian service members stand guard behind a barbed wire during an opposition rally this Sunday in Minsk, Belarus September 6, 2020. Credit: Reuters).

