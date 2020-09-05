Main content

Are the Afghan peace talks finally about to begin?

Taliban return to Doha for long-anticipated peace talks with the Afghan government.

As the Afghan government and the Taliban move closer to peace talks, we speak to one of the few female delegates who last month survived an attack by gunmen.

Other stories: India now has more than four million confirmed cases of covid 19. It's a record rise in infections by the virus which is spreading from cities to towns and rural areas.

The Atlantic magazine's report that President Trump called dead soldiers "losers" and "suckers" was based on accounts from unnamed individuals. A journalism professor says anonymous sources are useful for journalists, but their use could widen the United States' political divisions.

(Photo: Fawzia Koofi is one of the few Afghan women to have attended talks with the Taliban. Credit: AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

India records more than 4 million Covid-19 cases

Next

06/09/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.