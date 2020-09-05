As the Afghan government and the Taliban move closer to peace talks, we speak to one of the few female delegates who last month survived an attack by gunmen.

Other stories: India now has more than four million confirmed cases of covid 19. It's a record rise in infections by the virus which is spreading from cities to towns and rural areas.

The Atlantic magazine's report that President Trump called dead soldiers "losers" and "suckers" was based on accounts from unnamed individuals. A journalism professor says anonymous sources are useful for journalists, but their use could widen the United States' political divisions.

(Photo: Fawzia Koofi is one of the few Afghan women to have attended talks with the Taliban. Credit: AFP)