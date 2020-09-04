People in Lebanon have observed a minute's silence a month after a massive explosion killed almost 200 in the capital, Beirut. Rescue workers are continuing to search for survivors after possible signs of life were detected under the rubble in the city's destroyed port area. Seven people are believed to be still missing.

Plus we'll have the final part of our series on migration into Europe...today, we're on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa.

And we have an interview with President Trump's new adviser on Covid-19, Dr Scott Atlas

(Photo: People at the scene are hoping for a miraculous story of survival.)