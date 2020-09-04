Main content

Lebanon marks one month since the huge explosion that killed nearly 200 people

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

People in Lebanon have observed a minute's silence a month after a massive explosion killed almost 200 in the capital, Beirut. Rescue workers are continuing to search for survivors after possible signs of life were detected under the rubble in the city's destroyed port area. Seven people are believed to be still missing.

Plus we'll have the final part of our series on migration into Europe...today, we're on the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa.

And we have an interview with President Trump's new adviser on Covid-19, Dr Scott Atlas

(Photo: People at the scene are hoping for a miraculous story of survival.)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

04/09/2020 13:06 GMT

Next

05/09/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.