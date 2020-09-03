After President Trump's 'law and order' visit, the Democratic presidential candidate aims at 'healing' during his visit to the Wisconsin city in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. But is that message of compassion enough? Also on the programme: Murdered Slovakian journalist Jan Kuciak’s colleagues on the acquittal of a businessman accused of masterminding his killing. And how blind people maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden visits Kenosha, Wisconsin. Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

