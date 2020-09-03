Main content
Joe Biden visits Kenosha to meet family of Jacob Blake
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has met the family of a black man shot in the back by police on a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.
After President Trump's 'law and order' visit, the Democratic presidential candidate aims at 'healing' during his visit to the Wisconsin city in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. But is that message of compassion enough? Also on the programme: Murdered Slovakian journalist Jan Kuciak’s colleagues on the acquittal of a businessman accused of masterminding his killing. And how blind people maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
(Photo: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden visits Kenosha, Wisconsin. Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )
Yesterday 20:06GMT
Yesterday 20:06GMT