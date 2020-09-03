Main content

Joe Biden visits Kenosha to meet family of Jacob Blake

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has met the family of a black man shot in the back by police on a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

After President Trump's 'law and order' visit, the Democratic presidential candidate aims at 'healing' during his visit to the Wisconsin city in the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. But is that message of compassion enough? Also on the programme: Murdered Slovakian journalist Jan Kuciak’s colleagues on the acquittal of a businessman accused of masterminding his killing. And how blind people maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
(Photo: Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden visits Kenosha, Wisconsin. Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Germany under pressure to hit back at Russia after Navalny poisoning

Next

04/09/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.