Germany under pressure to hit back at Russia after Navalny poisoning

Angela Merkel faces calls to halt the Nord Stream Two gas pipeline from Russia after German scientists said it was a nerve agent attack on Alexei Navalny.

Following the comments by German scientists that the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was subject to a nerve agent attack, there is pressure on German Chanceller, Angela Merkel, to take a tough stance against Russia. There have been calls for her to end support for a joint German-Russian gas pipeline project. Also: there’s been a dramatic rise in carbon dioxide being produced by wildfires in the Arctic, and France plans to spend one hundred billion Euros over the next two years to rebuild the economy.

(Photo: German Chancellor Angela Merkel Credit: Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS)

