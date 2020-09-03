Following the comments by German scientists that the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was subject to a nerve agent attack, there is pressure on German Chanceller, Angela Merkel, to take a tough stance against Russia. There have been calls for her to end support for a joint German-Russian gas pipeline project. Also: there’s been a dramatic rise in carbon dioxide being produced by wildfires in the Arctic, and France plans to spend one hundred billion Euros over the next two years to rebuild the economy.

