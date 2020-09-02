Main content

Kremlin critic poisoned with Novichok - Germany

Merkel: "unequivocal proof" Alexei Navalny poisoned with Novichok nerve agent.

There is "unequivocal proof" that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, Germany has said. Chancellor Angela Merkel said he was a victim of attempted murder.

Also in the programme: the Venezuelan writer who walked more than 500 kilometres back home in the middle of the pandemic; and scientists say they've detected a huge gravitational shockwave, caused by the merger of two black holes.

(Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia, on February 2020.Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Fourteen on trial over Charlie Hebdo massacre

Next

03/09/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.