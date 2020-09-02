There is "unequivocal proof" that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, Germany has said. Chancellor Angela Merkel said he was a victim of attempted murder.

Also in the programme: the Venezuelan writer who walked more than 500 kilometres back home in the middle of the pandemic; and scientists say they've detected a huge gravitational shockwave, caused by the merger of two black holes.

(Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow, Russia, on February 2020.Credit: Reuters)