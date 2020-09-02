Main content

Fourteen on trial over Charlie Hebdo massacre

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Survivors of the Islamist attacks on the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket five years ago are in court in Paris to see fourteen alleged accomplices go on trial. A lawyer, Patrick Klugman, said the victims firmly believed the trial was of the utmost importance. Seventeen people were killed by three gunmen, who were shot dead by police.

Comrade Duch, who was responsible for the deaths of thousands of people during the rule of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, has died in prison. We hear from a survivor.

And scientists say they've detected the merger of two huge black holes -- sending a shockwave across the universe.

(Photo: Two gunmen killed 12 people in an attack on the magazine's office in 2015. Credit: Getty Images)

