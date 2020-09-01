The Wisconsin city saw days of violence after Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot in the back by police

US President Donald Trump has branded the Democratic mayor of Kenosha "a fool", accusing him of standing up for "radical anarchists". Wisconsin is a pivotal state in Mr Trump's bid to win a second term and some Democrats said the visit is an election stunt.

Also in the programme: The French president, Emmanuel Macron, visits Lebanon for second time in less than a month; and we look into Hungary and prime minister Viktor Orban’s immigration policy.

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as disembarks from Air Force One on his way to Kenosha. Credit: Reuters).