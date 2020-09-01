Nearly one point four million children in the Chinese city of Wuhan are back in school from today, Tuesday, as the authorities reopened every school and nursery in the city where the coronavirus pandemic started in December. We hear from WHO what needs to be in place in schools to mitigate risk.

Other stories today: France's Macron calls on Lebanon to form new government; and the Hungarian government's policy on refugees.

(Photo: Students of Wuhan High School attend class on the first day of the new fall semester in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 01 September 2020. Crredit: EPA)