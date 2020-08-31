A pro-Trump rally clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland over the weekend

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have been blaming each other for the violence that has erupted at protests in Portland, Oregon.

Also in the programme: Greece is toughening its policy towards illegal migrants who try to get into the country by boat; and Lebanon's new prime-minister designate, Mustapha Adib, has called for a government to be formed in record time.

(Photo: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stand in flag-adorned pickup trucks during their caravan through Portland, Oregon. Credit: Reuters).