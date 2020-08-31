Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Lebanon's former ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, has been named the crisis-hit country's next prime minister with the backing of most MPs.

Also in the programme: Israel and UAE in historic direct flight following peace deal; and how how the migrant crisis change Europe.

(Photo: Mustapha Adib served as Lebanon's ambassador to Germany from 2013. Credit: AFP)