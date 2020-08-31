Main content

Lebanon diplomat named PM after Beirut blast

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Lebanon's former ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, has been named the crisis-hit country's next prime minister with the backing of most MPs.

Also in the programme: Israel and UAE in historic direct flight following peace deal; and how how the migrant crisis change Europe.

(Photo: Mustapha Adib served as Lebanon's ambassador to Germany from 2013. Credit: AFP)

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Women form 'solidarity chains' to condemn crackdown in Belarus

31/08/2020 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

