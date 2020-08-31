Main content
Lebanon diplomat named PM after Beirut blast
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Lebanon's former ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, has been named the crisis-hit country's next prime minister with the backing of most MPs.
Also in the programme: Israel and UAE in historic direct flight following peace deal; and how how the migrant crisis change Europe.
(Photo: Mustapha Adib served as Lebanon's ambassador to Germany from 2013. Credit: AFP)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service