Main content

Women form 'solidarity chains' to condemn crackdown in Belarus

Thousands defy a crackdown to protest against President Lukashenko's election win

Tens of thousands of anti-government protestors in Belarus filled the centre of the capital, Minsk, for a third consecutive Sunday. Women came out in their thousands and squared up to the police. We head to Minsk for the latest on the arrests, and we hear from the main opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova.

Also in the programme: President Trump has announced he plans to visit Kenosha this week. We get reaction from a Democratic state senator in Wisconsin.

And in Montenegro people are voting for a new parliament. We hear what the early indications of voting are showing.

(Photo: Vast numbers gathered around the Hero City monument in Minsk. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Police in Belarus detain protestors in Minsk

Next

31/08/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.