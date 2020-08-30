Tens of thousands of anti-government protestors in Belarus filled the centre of the capital, Minsk, for a third consecutive Sunday. Women came out in their thousands and squared up to the police. We head to Minsk for the latest on the arrests, and we hear from the main opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova.

Also in the programme: President Trump has announced he plans to visit Kenosha this week. We get reaction from a Democratic state senator in Wisconsin.

And in Montenegro people are voting for a new parliament. We hear what the early indications of voting are showing.

(Photo: Vast numbers gathered around the Hero City monument in Minsk. Credit: Reuters)