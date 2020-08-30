There have been scuffles and some detentions in the Belarusian capital, Minsk

There have been scuffles and some detentions in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, as demonstrators stream into the centre for another day of mass protests against President Lukashenko. We speak to the main opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova .

Also in the programme: A man has been shot dead in Oregon as a large procession of supporters of President Trump clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland and the drive-in cinema showing primarily black films that's doing brisk business.

(Photo:Hundreds have been arrested since the protests began. Credit: Getty Images)