How likely it is for children to spread coronavirus?

A study finds asymptomatic children can carry coronavirus for weeks

A study finds asymptomatic children can carry coronavirus for weeks. Also in the programme: The actor who brought Black Panther to life Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 and Belarus has stripped the accreditation from at least a dozen journalists reporting on the post-election protests for Western media, including the BBC.

(Photo: Child putting on a Facemask. Credit: Getty Images)

March on Washington 2020

29/08/2020 20:06 GMT

