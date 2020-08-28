Main content

March on Washington 2020

Thousands rally in Washington to call for an end to police brutality.

Thousands gathered in Washington DC to mark the anniversary of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington and to call for social justice. Civil rights and political leaders addressed the crowd, along with the son and grand-daughter of Martin Luther King nd the families of black victims of police violence.

Also in the programme: why Russia has fired one of its most outspoken campaigners against banned drugs, and a priceless German autograph book from the 17th century.

Photo: Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" march in support of racial justice in Washington Credit: Olivier DOULIERY/Pool via REUTERS

