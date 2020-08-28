Main content

Japan's prime minister resigns

Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving PM, is to step down due to ill health.

Japan's longest- serving Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has announced he is stepping down because of persistent health problems. Speaking at a news conference, Mr Abe apologised for resigning before fulfilling several key political pledges. We hear the reflections of a special advisor to Mr Abe on his legacy.

Also in the programme: Donald Trump accepts the US Republican Party's nomination as civil rights activists prepare for a march in Washington to demand criminal justice reforms; and has Manaus in the Brazilian Amazon reached 'herd immunity' after being hit hard by Covid-19?

(Image:Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo. Credit: Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters)

