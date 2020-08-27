Main content

Hurricane Laura leaves huge damage in wake

Louisiana and Texas face major clean-up operation after hurricane wrecks buildings.

The US states of Louisiana and Texas have suffered severe damage after the storm - one of the most powerful on record when it hit the Gulf coast - wrecked buildings and ripped up trees, leaving four people dead. Officials say it may be several days before the full extent of the damage is clear.

Also in the programme: The Russian president says he has set up a reserve police force to support the leader of neighbouring Belarus after weeks of anti-government protests; and the white supremacist who killed 51 people in New Zealand mosques last year has been sentenced to life without parole.

Photo: A man returns to his wrecked home in Louisiana. Credit: Reuters

New Zealand mosques attack: killer sentenced to life without parole

28/08/2020 13:06 GMT

