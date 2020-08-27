Main content

New Zealand mosques attack: killer sentenced to life without parole

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, has expressed relief at the harshest sentence the country has ever handed down to the white supremacist who killed 51 people.

A white supremacist who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand will serve life in jail without parole. We’ll hear from a man who lost his uncle in the attacks. Also in the programme: the US state of Louisiana is being battered by one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the country; and major US sporting fixtures have been postponed in protest at the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man in Wisconsin.

(Picture: The victims of the Christchurch massacre. Credit: BBC)

