A white supremacist who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand will serve life in jail without parole. We’ll hear from a man who lost his uncle in the attacks. Also in the programme: the US state of Louisiana is being battered by one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the country; and major US sporting fixtures have been postponed in protest at the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man in Wisconsin.

