Main content

Pompeo criticised for Republican National Convention speech

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has been accused of abusing his position for political purposes.

Mike Pompeo addressed the Republican National Convention in a video recorded during an official visit to Jerusalem. Critics say he breached state department rules regarding the separation between domestic politics and international diplomacy. Also: a new British study has found that blanket recommendations on social distancing need a rethink; and a microbe known as Conan the Bacterium survived three years in space.

(Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks by video feed from Jerusalem during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention Credit: REUTERS)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

26/08/2020 13:06 GMT

Next

27/08/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.