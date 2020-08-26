Main content
Pompeo criticised for Republican National Convention speech
The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has been accused of abusing his position for political purposes.
Mike Pompeo addressed the Republican National Convention in a video recorded during an official visit to Jerusalem. Critics say he breached state department rules regarding the separation between domestic politics and international diplomacy. Also: a new British study has found that blanket recommendations on social distancing need a rethink; and a microbe known as Conan the Bacterium survived three years in space.
(Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks by video feed from Jerusalem during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention Credit: REUTERS)
Last on
Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 20:06GMTBBC World Service