Mike Pompeo addressed the Republican National Convention in a video recorded during an official visit to Jerusalem. Critics say he breached state department rules regarding the separation between domestic politics and international diplomacy. Also: a new British study has found that blanket recommendations on social distancing need a rethink; and a microbe known as Conan the Bacterium survived three years in space.

(Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks by video feed from Jerusalem during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention Credit: REUTERS)