Black man shot by police in Wisconsin ‘paralysed’ reports say

Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back by police in the city of Kenosha.

The father of Jacob Blake says his son is paralysed. Protestors took to the streets for the second night and many businesses were set alight. Also: the head of the World Bank, David Malpass, warns that the pandemic has widened inequality; and the parents of the journalist, Austin Tice, kidnapped in Syria eight years ago have stepped up their efforts to have him released.

(Photo: People protest after a Black man identified as Jacob Blake was shot several times by police in Kenosha, picture taken August 24, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Stephen Maturen)

