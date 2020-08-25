Main content

Africa to be declared free of wild polio

A major milestone is reached in the battle against polio in Africa after decades of work.

Africa is to be declared free from wild polio -- an important milestone in the eradication of a disease that has paralysed tens of thousands of children every year. Professor Rose Leke who chairs the Africa Regional Certification Commission spoke to Newshour about the claims of eradication.

Also in the programme: a dark vision of a Democratic-controlled America at the first night of the Republican National Convention; and the Thai activist battling both Facebook and the Thai authorities.

(Photo: An African baby receiving a polio vaccine. Credit: Getty Creative Stock)

