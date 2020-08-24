Main content
Belarusian opposition members rounded up
Security forces in Belarus have rounded up more prominent members of the opposition.
Security forces in Belarus have rounded up more prominent opposition members in a bid to end protests and strikes against President Lukashenko's contentious re-election.
Also in the programme: an update from the US Republican party convention and the impact of corruption in South Africa's fight against Covid-19.
(Picture: People attend a protest against the results of the presidential elections in Belarus. Credit: EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH)
