FDA gives emergency authorisation to use blood plasma to treat Covid patients.

The US Food and Drug Administration gives emergency authorisation to use plasma to treat Covid patients, is it a potential pandemic game-changer?

Also in the programme: The US Republican National Convention begins, how will it work this year? And, more arrests of opposition figures in Belarus amid anti-government demonstrations.

(Photo: Convalescent plasma from a recovered coronavirus disease patient. Credit: Reuters/Lindsey Wasson)