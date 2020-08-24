Main content

US allows emergency Covid-19 plasma treatment

FDA gives emergency authorisation to use blood plasma to treat Covid patients.

The US Food and Drug Administration gives emergency authorisation to use plasma to treat Covid patients, is it a potential pandemic game-changer?

Also in the programme: The US Republican National Convention begins, how will it work this year? And, more arrests of opposition figures in Belarus amid anti-government demonstrations.

(Photo: Convalescent plasma from a recovered coronavirus disease patient. Credit: Reuters/Lindsey Wasson)

