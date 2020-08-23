Main content

Belarus opposition holds mass rally in Minsk despite ban

Tens of thousands filled the central square in Minsk despite heavy police presence.

Opposition supporters in Belarus have held a mass rally in the capital Minsk, two weeks after a disputed election gave President Alexander Lukashenko another term in office.

Also in the programme: US-led coalition troops withdraw from Iraq's Camp Taji base; and South Korea's records its largest number of daily covid cases since early March.

Picture: People march during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, South Asia, News Internet & Online only

More episodes

Previous

Belarus: fresh anti-government protests in Minsk

Next

24/08/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, South Asia, News Internet & Online only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.