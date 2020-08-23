Tens of thousands filled the central square in Minsk despite heavy police presence.

Opposition supporters in Belarus have held a mass rally in the capital Minsk, two weeks after a disputed election gave President Alexander Lukashenko another term in office.

Also in the programme: US-led coalition troops withdraw from Iraq's Camp Taji base; and South Korea's records its largest number of daily covid cases since early March.

Picture: People march during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus August 23, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko.