Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says Nato is threatening the country's borders as thousands demand his resignation.

Also in the programme: Brenton Tarrant the man convicted of terror attacks on mosques in New Zealand will be sentenced this week - the BBC speaks to the wife of one of the victims; and museums dedicated to the UK's maritime history are putting on a dramatic art installation to mark International Slavery Day.

(Picture credit: Sergei Gapon/ Getty Images)