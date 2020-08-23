Main content

Belarus: fresh anti-government protests in Minsk

Thousands of protesters demand the country's President steps down.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says Nato is threatening the country's borders as thousands demand his resignation.

Also in the programme: Brenton Tarrant the man convicted of terror attacks on mosques in New Zealand will be sentenced this week - the BBC speaks to the wife of one of the victims; and museums dedicated to the UK's maritime history are putting on a dramatic art installation to mark International Slavery Day.

(Picture credit: Sergei Gapon/ Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

California struggles to contain huge wildfires

Next

23/08/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.