Main content
Belarus: fresh anti-government protests in Minsk
Thousands of protesters demand the country's President steps down.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says Nato is threatening the country's borders as thousands demand his resignation.
Also in the programme: Brenton Tarrant the man convicted of terror attacks on mosques in New Zealand will be sentenced this week - the BBC speaks to the wife of one of the victims; and museums dedicated to the UK's maritime history are putting on a dramatic art installation to mark International Slavery Day.
(Picture credit: Sergei Gapon/ Getty Images)
Today 12:06GMT
