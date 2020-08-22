Main content

California struggles to contain huge wildfires

California's governor says wildfires sweeping the state are unlike anything seen in many years.

The governor of California says wildfires now sweeping parts of his state are unlike anything seen in many years. We hear from a veteran firefighter there.

Also in the programme: We speak to an octogenarian in Canada who describes herself as the president of the Belarusian government in exile; and can a pop concert with masks and social distancing still be fun?

(Image: Cal Fire firefighter Anthony Quiroz carries a hose as he defends a home during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Boulder Creek. Credit: Reuters/Stephen Lam)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Alexei Navalny arrives in Berlin for treatment

Next

23/08/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.