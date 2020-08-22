Main content

Alexei Navalny arrives in Berlin for treatment

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The acutely ill Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has arrived in Germany from Siberia for treatment. He is in a coma after drinking what his supporters suspect was poisoned tea; they accuse the authorities of trying to conceal a crime.

Also in the programme: A surge in coronavirus cases in Lebanon after the devastating port explosion; we hear how Syrian refugees in the country have also been left worse off; and why US Republicans and Democrats are so divided over postal voting in the Presidential election.

(Photo: Navalny was taken by ambulance to the airport in Omsk on Saturday morning. Reuters)

