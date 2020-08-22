The acutely ill Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has arrived in Germany from Siberia for treatment. He is in a coma after drinking what his supporters suspect was poisoned tea; they accuse the authorities of trying to conceal a crime.

Also in the programme: A surge in coronavirus cases in Lebanon after the devastating port explosion; we hear how Syrian refugees in the country have also been left worse off; and why US Republicans and Democrats are so divided over postal voting in the Presidential election.

(Photo: Navalny was taken by ambulance to the airport in Omsk on Saturday morning. Reuters)