Alexei Navalny allowed to fly to Germany

Alexei Navalny is granted permission to fly to Germany for treatment. Doctors had insisted he was too ill to travel but changed their minds following pressure from his wife.

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny is granted permission to fly to Germany for suspected poisoning treatment. The Putin critic fell into a coma after being taken ill on a plane. The doctors, in the Siberian city of Omsk, had earlier insisted he was too ill to be moved but, following pressure from his wife, Yulia, Mr Navalny was granted permission to fly abroad for treatment.

Also in the programme:

A ceasefire agreement is announced in Libya after more than a year of fighting between the UN-backed government in Tripoli and the forces commanded by General Khalifa Haftar.

And the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has announced a major gas discovery in the Black Sea.

Picture: An ambulance aircraft descends before landing in Omsk. Credit: Reuters/Vadim Nezdatny

