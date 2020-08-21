Main content

Joe Biden formally accepts Democratic nomination

On the final night of Democratic National Convention Joe Biden took to the stage and promised to ‘overcome this season of darkness’.

The Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden gave an impassioned speech on the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention. Mr Biden took aim at President Trump who he said had unleashed "too much anger, too much fear, too much division". Also: German doctors have been allowed to see Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition activist who's in a coma after a suspected poisoning; and how seaweed could reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

(Photo: Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque).

