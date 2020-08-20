The US is to controversially initiate a process at the UN Security Council to reinstate international sanctions on Iran lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal. The US itself stopped complying with the accord two years ago, when President Donald Trump abandoned it. We hear from then White House National Security Adviser, John Bolton.

Also on the programme: An ally of opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks of his own suspected poisoning; and two Malians give us their account of the state of their country following the removal of the president by the military.

(Image: President Donald J. Trump holds up a presidential memorandum he just signed to pull out of Iran nuclear deal at the White House in Washington DC on 8 May 2018. Credit: EPA / Reynolds)