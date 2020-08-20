Main content

Alexei Navalny: Russian opposition leader 'poisoned'

Doctors in Russia say they're fighting to save a prominent opponent of President Putin, Alexei Navalny, who is unconscious in hospital after a suspected poisoning. .

Doctors in Russia say they're fighting to save a prominent opponent of President Putin, Alexei Navalny, who is unconscious in hospital after a suspected poisoning.

Also in the programme: Barack Obama breaks with convention at the Democratic party convention by launching a withering attack on his successor. And the former King of Spain, his mistress and the mystery of a multi-million dollar gift, we have an exclusive interview.

(Photo: Alexei Navalny. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Belarus unrest: Lukashenko tries to reassert control

Next

20/08/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.