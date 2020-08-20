Doctors in Russia say they're fighting to save a prominent opponent of President Putin, Alexei Navalny, who is unconscious in hospital after a suspected poisoning. .

Doctors in Russia say they're fighting to save a prominent opponent of President Putin, Alexei Navalny, who is unconscious in hospital after a suspected poisoning.

Also in the programme: Barack Obama breaks with convention at the Democratic party convention by launching a withering attack on his successor. And the former King of Spain, his mistress and the mystery of a multi-million dollar gift, we have an exclusive interview.

(Photo: Alexei Navalny. Credit: Reuters)