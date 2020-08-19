Main content

Belarus unrest: Lukashenko tries to reassert control

Belarussian president orders clampdown after 10 days of street protests and strikes triggered by disputed elections.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says he has given orders to end the unrest in the capital Minsk.

Also in the programme: The military in Mali promises elections after ousting President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta; and a new documentary tells the untold story of how MI6 helped to bring down Iranian democracy in 1953.

(Photo: Belarusian President-elect Alexander Lukashenko chairs the Security Council meeting in Minsk, Belarus, 19 August 2020. Credit: EPA).

