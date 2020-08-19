Main content

Soldiers who ousted Mali's president promise elections

The soldiers who removed the government in a coup say their priority is stability, not power.

Soldiers in Mali who removed the government in a coup have said their priority is stability, not power. They've promised fresh elections in what they called a 'reasonable' time, accusing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of allowing Mali to sink into chaos and anarchy.

Also in the programme: We hear from the police captain in Belarus who resigned over the authorities' violent response to protests; and what measures should schools put in place to reopen safely?

(Image: A crowd of people cheer Malian army soldiers at the Independence Square after a mutiny, in Bamako, Mali August 18, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Moussa Kalapo)

