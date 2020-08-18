The UN Special Tribunal for Lebanon: 15 years, and one conviction - was it worth it?

The UN Special Tribunal for Lebanon, set up to investigate the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister, Rafik Hariri, has delivered its verdict. It's taken 15 years and has delivered one conviction, of a member of Hezbollah not present in court.

Also in the programme: Are young Italians responsible for a rise in coronavirus cases?

