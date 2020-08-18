Main content

Hezbollah member found guilty of Hariri assassination

The UN Special Tribunal for Lebanon: 15 years, and one conviction - was it worth it?

The UN Special Tribunal for Lebanon, set up to investigate the assassination of former Lebanese prime minister, Rafik Hariri, has delivered its verdict. It's taken 15 years and has delivered one conviction, of a member of Hezbollah not present in court.

Also in the programme: Are young Italians responsible for a rise in coronavirus cases?

(Photo: Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks to the media after a session of the United Nations-backed Specail Tribunal for Lebanon handing down a judgement in the case of four men being tried in absentia for the 2005 Beirut bombing that killed his father, former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 other people, in Leidschendam, Netherlands on 18 August 2020. Credit: Reuters/Piroschka Van De Wouw)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Workers boo Belarus president as protests spread

Next

18/08/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.