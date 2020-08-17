Protesters have gathered again in Belarus calling for President Lukashenko to resign, after the autocratic leader was earlier booed to his face by striking workers.

Also in the programme: US Democrats are set to confirm Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at a mostly virtual convention; and yhy women in Turkey are afraid that their government will pull out of the Istanbul Convention on domestic violence.

(Photo: Striking workers gathered outside the Minsk tractor factory on Monday. Credit: EPA)