Main content

Workers boo Belarus president as protests spread

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Protesters have gathered again in Belarus calling for President Lukashenko to resign, after the autocratic leader was earlier booed to his face by striking workers.

Also in the programme: US Democrats are set to confirm Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at a mostly virtual convention; and yhy women in Turkey are afraid that their government will pull out of the Istanbul Convention on domestic violence.

(Photo: Striking workers gathered outside the Minsk tractor factory on Monday. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Workers boo Belarus president as protests spread

Next

18/08/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.