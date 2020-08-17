Main content
Workers boo Belarus president as protests spread
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Protesters have gathered again in Belarus calling for President Lukashenko to resign, after the autocratic leader was earlier booed to his face by striking workers.
Also in the programme: US Democrats are set to confirm Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at a mostly virtual convention; and yhy women in Turkey are afraid that their government will pull out of the Istanbul Convention on domestic violence.
(Photo: Striking workers gathered outside the Minsk tractor factory on Monday. Credit: EPA)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service