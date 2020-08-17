Main content

Workers boo Belarus president as protests spread

President Alexander Lukashenko heckled by workers on a factory visit amid growing protests against disputed elections

President Alexander Lukashenko has been heckled by workers on a visit to a factory amid growing protests against disputed elections. Russia says it is ready to provide security assistance.

Also in the programme: What will the US Democrats' virtual conference look like? And scientists believe Death Valley in eastern California, has reached possibly the hottest ever reliably recorded temperature of 54.4C – or 129.9F

(Photo:Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech as he visits the plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus on 17 August 2020. Credit: Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Mass protest eclipses Belarus leader's rally

Next

17/08/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.