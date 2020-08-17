President Alexander Lukashenko has been heckled by workers on a visit to a factory amid growing protests against disputed elections. Russia says it is ready to provide security assistance.

Also in the programme: What will the US Democrats' virtual conference look like? And scientists believe Death Valley in eastern California, has reached possibly the hottest ever reliably recorded temperature of 54.4C – or 129.9F

(Photo:Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko delivers a speech as he visits the plant of the heavy off-road vehicles manufacturer MZKT in Minsk, Belarus on 17 August 2020. Credit: Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)