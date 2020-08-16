Mass protest eclipses Belarus leader's rally
A week after the disputed election in Belarus, protestors call on President Lukashenko to go, in one of the biggest demonstrations in the country's history.
Estimates of the turnout in Minsk today range from 100,000 to more than 200,000. But it was, by any measure, the biggest show of opposition to a vote widely viewed as falsified. The Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia tells us there needs to be another vote - and that he expects to lose his job for speaking out.
Also - what impact is President Trump's response to the Covid crisis having on Republican voters? We hear from one swing state; and can dogs help to replant trees destroyed by wildfires in Chile?
(Photo: People attend a rally against police brutality and the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, 16 August 2020. Credit: EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK)
