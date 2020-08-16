Estimates of the turnout in Minsk today range from 100,000 to more than 200,000. But it was, by any measure, the biggest show of opposition to a vote widely viewed as falsified. The Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia tells us there needs to be another vote - and that he expects to lose his job for speaking out.

Also - what impact is President Trump's response to the Covid crisis having on Republican voters? We hear from one swing state; and can dogs help to replant trees destroyed by wildfires in Chile?

(Photo: People attend a rally against police brutality and the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, 16 August 2020. Credit: EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK)

Show less