Main content
Belarus: Rival rallies in Minsk as Belarus leader fights back
Several hundred supporters of President Lukashenko have been holding their own rally
Supporters of President Lukashenko are rallying in Belarus, in an attempt to counter the mass protests against his disputed re-election.
Also in the programme: Opposition activists have been demonstrating in Thailand to demand political change -- including reform of the monarchy. And how wildfires in Chile have been destroying some of the country's lush native forests.
(Photo: A pro-government demonstration in central Minsk has so far been small. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service