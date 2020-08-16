Several hundred supporters of President Lukashenko have been holding their own rally

Supporters of President Lukashenko are rallying in Belarus, in an attempt to counter the mass protests against his disputed re-election.

Also in the programme: Opposition activists have been demonstrating in Thailand to demand political change -- including reform of the monarchy. And how wildfires in Chile have been destroying some of the country's lush native forests.

(Photo: A pro-government demonstration in central Minsk has so far been small. Credit: Reuters)