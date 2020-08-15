Anti-government protesters in Belarus have held noisy demonstrations outside state television buildings, as unrest continues to spread across the country.

Also in the programme: It's 75 years since the Second World War ended with Japan's sudden surrender; and 60 years since the BBC began broadcasting Focus On Africa. We hear about both those anniversaries.

(Photo: Demonstrators hold their phones with flashlights on during a rally to protest outside the building of Belarusian National State TV and Radio Company in Minsk, Belarus August 15, 2020. Credit: Reuters)