Thousands gather at funeral of protester in Belarus

Protesters call for the long-time president Alexander Lukashenko to resign

Massive crowds are gathering in the Belarusian capital Minsk to commemorate a man who died on Monday, and to protest the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. We hear from Minsk.

Also on the programme: Japan marks 75 years since the end of World War Two. We hear from a historian on the significance of the day.

And the BBC's Focus on Africa programme celebrates 60 years of broadcasting. We hear from a reporter who worked on the programme in the early days and remembers some defining moments broadcasting to Africa.

(Photo: Belarusians attend memorial ceremony for Alexander Tarakhovsky on the place of his death in Minsk, Credit: Reuters)

