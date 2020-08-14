President Alexander Lukashenko faces growing defiance from the Belarussian people six days after the presidential vote. The opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya calls for peaceful rallies across the country, after she was forced to leave for Lithuania in the wake of a disputed election.

Also on the programme: We go to Japan on the 75 year anniversary of the end of the second world war; and we hear from two survivors of the Beirut explosion which killed more than 170 people.

(Image: A demonstrator holds the historical white-red-white flag of Belarus during an opposition demonstration to protest against police violence and to reject the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, on 14 August 2020. Credit: Reuters/Fedosenko)