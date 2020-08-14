Main content

Afghan government releases Taliban prisoners

Four hundred Taliban prisoners have been released to meet conditions for peace talks.

Four hundred Taliban prisoners have been released to meet conditions for peace talks. How dangerous are these men? And does peace now have a chance. We hear from the experts.

Also in the programme: the maker of the cult online game Fortnite sues Apple for alleged unfair practices; and more than a week after the devastating blast in Beirut, a look at the city's scarred architectural heritage.

(Photo: Taliban prisoners released from Kabul jail. Credit: EPA/Afghanistan National Security Council handout)

