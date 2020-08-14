Four hundred Taliban prisoners have been released to meet conditions for peace talks.

How dangerous are these men? And does peace now have a chance. We hear from the experts.

Also in the programme: the maker of the cult online game Fortnite sues Apple for alleged unfair practices; and more than a week after the devastating blast in Beirut, a look at the city's scarred architectural heritage.

(Photo: Taliban prisoners released from Kabul jail. Credit: EPA/Afghanistan National Security Council handout)